Trump Legal Advisers Tell Him Press Conference On Georgia Indictment Is A Bad Idea

Shortly after he and his 18 con-conspirators were hit with the Georgia indictment, Donald Trump took to social media to announce that he intends to hold a Monday press conference to refute Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ allegations.

In a Truth Social post Trump announced he would hold the press conference to present, “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia.”

But the former president’s legal advisors are reportedly urging him to cancel the press conference and telling him that holding it will only complicate his legal problems, according to sources who spoke to ABC News.

Trump’s past claims about fraud in Georgia have already been debunked so it remains unclear what exactly will be in the report he mentioned in his post.

But, according to the New York Times, the document in question is more than 100 pages long and was compiled at least in part by Liz Harrington — a Trump communications aide who is often described as a true believer in the Big Lie.

It is also unclear whether Trump’s promised news conference will go forward on Monday regardless of concerns about his legal woes. The club is expected to be closed and holding only private events Monday, according to the Times.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who has repeatedly broken with Trump on his claims about the Georgia election, responded to Trump’s social media post with his own, refuting his accusations.

“The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen,” Kemp wrote. “For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law.”

Meanwhile some 2024 GOP candidates took advantage of the opportunity to fire at Trump — who’s leading the polls.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said he agreed with Kemp while he was campaigning in Iowa. Former Vice President Mike Pence also chimed in on Wednesday, saying, “The Georgia election was not stolen.”