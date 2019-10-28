Trump Says He Might Release Video Of Raid That Led To ISIS Leader’s Death

Latest
President Donald Trump makes a statement in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House October 27, 2019. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
October 28, 2019 12:53 pm
On Monday, President Donald Trump floated publicly releasing video footage of the U.S. Special Operation raid that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“We’re thinking about it,” Trump told reporters. “We may.”

The President said his administration might release “certain parts of it.”

During his press conference on Sunday announcing the ISIS leader’s death, Trump described the grisly details of al-Baghdadi’s suicide via bomb vest during the raid in northwestern Syria.

“He died after running into a dead end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,” Trump said.

However, the New York Times reported that Trump would not have been able to see what happened in the tunnel through the surveillance feeds in the White House Situation Room, nor would he have gotten an audio feed of the raid in real time.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
