Trump Refuses To Believe Warren’s NYC Rally Crowd Size Reached 20,000 People

President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that 2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) did not, in fact, have 20,000 people attending her rally in New York City Monday night – and that even if she did, it’s not a big deal.

According to a pool report, Trump downplayed the crowd size at Warren’s rally in Washington Square Park, which her campaign estimated to be about 20,000 people–the senator’s biggest rally to date.

“Number one, she didn’t have 20,000 people,” Trump told reporters, per the pool report. “And number two, I think anybody would get a good crowd there.”

“Anybody that can’t get people standing in the middle of Manhattan in the most densely populated area of the country…anybody could do that,” he also said.

Trump, notoriously sensitive over the size of his own crowds, then claimed he gets crowds “in areas that nobody’s ever seen crowds before.”