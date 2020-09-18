Trump Reacts To Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death: ‘She Led An Amazing Life’

Latest
US President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One prior to departure from Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin, June 25, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
September 18, 2020 9:23 p.m.

Shortly after concluding a rally Friday evening in northern Minnesota, President Trump reacted to the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, saying that “she led an amazing life.”

“She just died? I didn’t know that. She led an amazing life, what else can you say? Whether you agree or not … she led an amazing life,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One, according to a White House pool report.

David Taintor is a New York-based senior editor who oversees breaking news coverage.
