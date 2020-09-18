Trump Reacts To Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death: ‘She Led An Amazing Life’

Shortly after concluding a rally Friday evening in northern Minnesota, President Trump reacted to the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, saying that “she led an amazing life.”
“She just died? I didn’t know that. She led an amazing life, what else can you say? Whether you agree or not … she led an amazing life,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One, according to a White House pool report.
Support The TPM Journalism Fund
- Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
- Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
- Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism