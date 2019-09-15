Latest
52 mins ago
Omar On GOP Critics: I’m Only ‘Controversial’ Because People Seem To Want Controversy
2 hours ago
Report: Bolton Left Because Trump Wasn’t Hawkish Enough About Iran
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was called back to testify about claims by Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
4 hours ago
NYT Finds New Allegation Of Sexual Misconduct Against Kavanaugh

Trump Rants About New Kavanaugh Allegation, Says Kavanaugh Should Sue For Libel

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES - 2018/10/08: President Donald Trump and Brett Kavanaugh at the swearing in of Brett Kavanaugh as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump and Brett Kavanaugh at Kavanaugh’s swearing in as Supreme Court justice. (Photo credit: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By
|
September 15, 2019 1:11 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump on Sunday railed against the New York Times report on a newly discovered allegation of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In response to the report, Trump accused the media and Democrats of conspiring to “influence” Kavanaugh’s opinions as Supreme Court justice and “scare him into turning Liberal.”

“Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue,” Trump tweeted. “The lies being told about him are unbelievable.”

Trump also complained about the 2020 Democratic candidates who’ve called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment in wake of the new allegation.

“Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment,” Trump tweeted. “He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY.”

On Saturday, the New York Times reported that a former Yale classmate had witnessed Kavanaugh pushing his penis into a female classmate’s hand at a party when the Supreme Court justice was a college freshman.

2020 Democratic candidates Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Julian Castro called for Kavanaugh to be impeached on Sunday after the Times broke the story.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: