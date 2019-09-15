Trump Rants About New Kavanaugh Allegation, Says Kavanaugh Should Sue For Libel

President Donald Trump on Sunday railed against the New York Times report on a newly discovered allegation of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In response to the report, Trump accused the media and Democrats of conspiring to “influence” Kavanaugh’s opinions as Supreme Court justice and “scare him into turning Liberal.”

“Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue,” Trump tweeted. “The lies being told about him are unbelievable.”

Trump also complained about the 2020 Democratic candidates who’ve called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment in wake of the new allegation.

“Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment,” Trump tweeted. “He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY.”

On Saturday, the New York Times reported that a former Yale classmate had witnessed Kavanaugh pushing his penis into a female classmate’s hand at a party when the Supreme Court justice was a college freshman.

2020 Democratic candidates Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Julian Castro called for Kavanaugh to be impeached on Sunday after the Times broke the story.