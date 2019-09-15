NYT Finds New Allegation Of Sexual Misconduct Against Kavanaugh

The New York Times has uncovered a new allegation of sexual assault against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly wrote in a Saturday op-ed that in the midst of their research for their forthcoming book about Kavanaugh, they had discovered a previously unreported allegation of sexual misconduct against the Supreme Court justice.

According to the reporters, Yale student Max Stier had witnessed Kavanaugh, a freshman at the time, pull down his pants at a dorm party. Kavanaugh’s friends then pushed his penis into an unnamed female classmate’s hand, Stier said.

Stier reportedly told senators and the FBI about the incident during the investigation into the then-Supreme Court justice nominee last year after Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford and Deborah Ramirez accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

The FBI did not investigate Stier’s account, according to Pogrebin and Kelly.