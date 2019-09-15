Latest
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES - 2018/10/08: President Donald Trump and Brett Kavanaugh at the swearing in of Brett Kavanaugh as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Trump Rants About New Kavanaugh Allegation, Says Kavanaugh Should Sue For Libel
2 hours ago
Omar On GOP Critics: I’m Only ‘Controversial’ Because People Seem To Want Controversy
3 hours ago
Report: Bolton Left Because Trump Wasn’t Hawkish Enough About Iran

NYT Finds New Allegation Of Sexual Misconduct Against Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was called back to testify about claims by Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was called back to testify about claims by Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 15, 2019 9:20 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The New York Times has uncovered a new allegation of sexual assault against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly wrote in a Saturday op-ed that in the midst of their research for their forthcoming book about Kavanaugh, they had discovered a previously unreported allegation of sexual misconduct against the Supreme Court justice.

According to the reporters, Yale student Max Stier had witnessed Kavanaugh, a freshman at the time, pull down his pants at a dorm party. Kavanaugh’s friends then pushed his penis into an unnamed female classmate’s hand, Stier said.

Stier reportedly told senators and the FBI about the incident during the investigation into the then-Supreme Court justice nominee last year after Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford and Deborah Ramirez accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

The FBI did not investigate Stier’s account, according to Pogrebin and Kelly.

 

 

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: