Latest
2 hours ago
Trump Complains About The Intel Inspector General He Himself Appointed
2 hours ago
Why It Makes No Sense For Gowdy To Join Trump’s Impeachment Defense Team
2 hours ago
Flying The ‘Coup’: Trump Campaign Manager Hops On The Bandwagon

Biden Finally Embraces Trump Impeachment Inquiry

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC - SEPTEMBER 16: Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses the crowd at The Galivants Ferry Stump on September 16, 2019 in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina. (Ph... GALIVANTS FERRY, SC - SEPTEMBER 16: Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses the crowd at The Galivants Ferry Stump on September 16, 2019 in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 9, 2019 2:13 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

It’s been nearly two weeks to the day since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, and former Vice President Joe Biden just endorsed the cause.

As a 2020 presidential candidate widely considered the frontrunner, calling for the impeachment of the sitting president for the first time is notable. But given the circumstances surrounding the impeachment probe — which is centered on Trump’s efforts to get a foreign power to investigate Biden’s son — it took Biden a while to come around to it.

During an event Wednesday in New Hampshire, Biden said that Trump had committed “impeachable offenses” and elevated the validity of Democrats’ probe before offering a full-throated embrace of the effort.

To preserve our Constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached,” Biden said. “That’s not only because of what he’s done. To answer whether he’s committed acts sufficient to warrant impeachment is obvious. We see it in Trump’s own words. We see it in the texts from State Department officials that have been made public. We see it in his pulling much of the United States government into his corrupt schemes, individuals within the government, his appointees. But we have to remember that impeachment isn’t only about what the President’s done, it’s about the threat the President poses to the nation if they allowed to remain in office.” 

Trump responded within minutes.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: