news

Trump Hits Squad For Being Racist While En Route To Pay Respects To Justice Stevens

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
July 22, 2019 11:39 am

While en route to the Great Hall of the Supreme Court to pay his respects to the late Justice John Paul Stevens, President Donald Trump found time Monday morning to renew his attacks against the four congresswomen — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) —  known as the “squad.”

Trump’s tweet, which was posted a mere 16 minutes after he announced he was on his way to pay respects to Stevens, appears to be the first time he has directly labeled the four congresswomen as a “racist group.” The President has spent the past week defending himself against being called a racist and arguing that the squad itself has been spewing “racist hatred.”

Last week, the four congresswomen called out Republicans who chose not to vote for the resolution to condemn Trump’s racist commentary. The House voted largely along party lines to pass the resolution Tuesday evening.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that Trump acted alone when he tweeted last week that the four American congresswomen should “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came.”

