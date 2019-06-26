Trump Tells Reporters His Conversation With Putin Is ‘None Of Your Business’

President Donald Trump told journalists on Wednesday that what he plans to discuss during his upcoming meeting with Russia president Vladimir Putin is “none of your business.”

“Mr. President, will you speak to Russian president Vladimir Putin on not interfering in our elections?” a reporter asked.

“I’ll have a very good conversation with him,” Trump said. “What I say to him is none of your business.”

The President got similarly prickly two weeks ago on the subject of his G20 meeting Putin.

When a journalist asked Trump if national security officials would be with him during the meeting, Trump accused reporters of being “untrusting.”

“Well it’s probably easier because you people are so untrusting, so it’s probably better,” Trump snapped. “Would you like to be in the room? Okay? Would you like to be? I can imagine you would be.”

