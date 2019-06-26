Latest
32 mins ago
NY SG Tells SCOTUS To Deny DOJ’s ‘Extraordinary’ Request In Census Case
attends the FOX Fall Party at Catch LA on September 25, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.
1 hour ago
Snarks And Recreation: Actor Tells Off McConnell For Using His Image
on March 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
Sanders: ‘People Are Saying’ I’d Have Been Nom In 2016 If System Wasn’t ‘Rigged’
news

Trump Tells Reporters His Conversation With Putin Is ‘None Of Your Business’

AFP/Getty Images
By
June 26, 2019 6:32 pm

President Donald Trump told journalists on Wednesday that what he plans to discuss during his upcoming meeting with Russia president Vladimir Putin is “none of your business.”

“Mr. President, will you speak to Russian president Vladimir Putin on not interfering in our elections?” a reporter asked.

“I’ll have a very good conversation with him,” Trump said. “What I say to him is none of your business.”

The President got similarly prickly two weeks ago on the subject of his G20 meeting Putin.

When a journalist asked Trump if national security officials would be with him during the meeting, Trump accused reporters of being “untrusting.”

“Well it’s probably easier because you people are so untrusting, so it’s probably better,” Trump snapped. “Would you like to be in the room? Okay? Would you like to be? I can imagine you would be.”

Watch Trump below:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: