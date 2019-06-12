Latest
news

Trump Snaps When Asked If He’s Meeting Putin Alone: ‘You People Are So Untrusting’

By
June 12, 2019 1:38 pm

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused journalists of being “untrusting” after one of them asked if national security officials would be in the room during Trump’s upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Well it’s probably easier because you people are so untrusting, so it’s probably better,” Trump responded. “Would you like to be in the room? Okay? Would you like to be? I can imagine you would be.”

“I think it’s probably easier if we have people in the room because you people don’t trust anything,” he complained.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Putin at the G20 meeting in Japan near the end of June. He and the White House have been notoriously secretive about his meetings with the Russian president in the past, and several meetings have happened between the two men with nobody else present besides their translators.

Watch below:

