Trump, Putin Bonded Over Their Disdain For ‘Fake News’

Russian President Vladimir Putin likes President Trump’s “fake news” dismissal of critical reports in the media just as much as the President himself.

During a sit-down with Putin in Japan on Friday — in which Trump jokingly warned Putin not to meddle in the 2020 election — Trump boasted about how “great” the term “fake news” is.

“Get rid of them,” Trump said, referring to the press. “Fake news is a great term, isn’t it? You don’t have this problem in Russia, but we do.”

“We also have,” Putin responded. “It’s the same.”

The bond over disparagement of the media was particularly stinging, given at least 26 journalists have been murdered in Russia since Putin took the presidency. As Mediaite noted, the joke between the two world leaders comes on the day of the anniversary of the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper that left five people dead.