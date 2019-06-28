Latest
Trump Laughs With Putin As He Jokingly Warns: ‘Don’t Meddle In The Election’

OSAKA, JAPAN - JUNE,28 (RUSSIA OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attend their bilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019, in Osaka, Japan, June,28,2019. Vladimir Putin has arrived to Japan to partcipate the G20 Osaka Summit and to meet U.S.President Donald Trump. Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images Europe
By
June 28, 2019 8:43 am

President Donald Trump has made it clear that he thinks the entire Russia investigation is a “hoax.”

But during a sit-down with Russia President Vladimir Putin, he made a joke out of special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election.

When a reporter asked Trump if he would tell Putin not to “meddle in the 2020 election,” Trump smiled and turned to the Russian president.

“Don’t meddle in the election, Mr. President. Don’t meddle in the election,” he said pointing his finger at Putin to mimic a scolding as Putin smiled.

Watch the exchange below:

