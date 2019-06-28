Trump Laughs With Putin As He Jokingly Warns: ‘Don’t Meddle In The Election’

President Donald Trump has made it clear that he thinks the entire Russia investigation is a “hoax.”

But during a sit-down with Russia President Vladimir Putin, he made a joke out of special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election.

When a reporter asked Trump if he would tell Putin not to “meddle in the 2020 election,” Trump smiled and turned to the Russian president.

“Don’t meddle in the election, Mr. President. Don’t meddle in the election,” he said pointing his finger at Putin to mimic a scolding as Putin smiled.

