Latest
A police officer shouts at Associated Press video journalist Robert Bumsted ordering him to go home despite journalists being exempt from the imposed curfew as he films arrests being made on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
7 mins ago
NYPD Shoves Two AP Journalists And Prevents Them From Covering Protests
13 mins ago
Trump Privately Backs Off From Sending Troops Into States Amid Unrest
42 mins ago
Unrepentant Racist Rep. Steve King Defeated In Iowa Primary

Trump Pulls RNC Out Of NC After Trying To Force Guv To Allow Full Attendance At Event

President Donald J. Trump speaks with members of the coronavirus task force during a briefing on April 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
June 3, 2020 9:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump made good on his threat to withdraw the Republican National Convention (RNC) from Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday night if North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) did not guarantee that the convention space could be filled at full capacity despite COVID-19.

“Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised. Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State,” Trump tweeted. “Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.”

Last week, the President had threatened to relocate the RNC, which is scheduled for August 24-27, saying that he will be “reluctantly forced” to yank the convention out of the Tar Heel State if Cooper did not promise to lift his stay-at-home order to allow full attendance at the event.

Cooper’s office stated at the time that North Carolina was “relying on data and science to protect our state’s public health and safety.”

Convention planners were reportedly caught off guard by Trump’s demand, having had civil conversations with the North Carolina governor about how to hold the convention amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

After Trump issued the threat, Republican leaders in Georgia, Florida, and Texas eagerly offered up their states as alternative hosts for the RNC.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30