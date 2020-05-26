Pick Me! Kemp Joins FL And TX GOPers Trying To Woo Trump Into Moving RNC To Their State

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) pounced on a golden opportunity on Tuesday after President Donald Trump threatened to pull the 2020 Republican National Convention out of Charlotte, North Carolina if that state’s Gov. Roy Cooper (D) didn’t allow full attendance at the convention amid COVID-19.



“With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention,” Kemp tweeted. “We hope you will consider the Peach State, @realdonaldtrump!”

The Georgia governor wasn’t the only Republican to swoop in amid Trump’s clash with Cooper.

Florida GOP chair Joe Gruters threw his hat in the ring several hours after the President issued his threat on Monday.

“The Republican Party of Florida would welcome the opportunity to host the Republican National Convention,” Gruters said in a statement. “Florida is committed to ensuring a safe, secure and successful event for President @realDonaldTrump and all attendees.”

And Texas GOP chair James Dickey made a similar offer on Monday during an interview with the American-Statesman.

“Texas would welcome President Trump and the RNC Convention,” he said.

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel offered an ambiguous response to the offers on Tuesday, telling Fox News host Brian Kilmeade that she and the party “want to have it in North Carolina” but that other states are “so excited” to host Trump’s nomination.

McDaniel also subtly accused Cooper of having political reasons for not immediately promising to allow a full in-person gathering at the convention.

“This governor’s up for reelection,” she said. “He hasn’t given us the assurances we need. We need to be able to move forward in a concrete way.”

The Trump campaign did not respond to request for comment.

During an interview on Fox News on Monday morning, Vice President Mike Pence had floated all three states as potential alternatives to North Carolina, arguing that they’ve “made tremendous progress on reopening their communities and reopening their economies.”

Earlier on Monday, Trump demanded via Twitter that Cooper ease his state’s stay-at-home order enough to let the convention venue fill at full capacity in August.

“If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site,” Trump tweeted.

Cooper’s press secretary, Dory MacMillan, said in a statement on Monday that the state’s health officials are working with the RNC “and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte.”