Trump Is Very Proud Of His Drawings Of His New Red, White And Blue Air Force One

President Trump is very excited about his new airplane.

During an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that aired Wednesday, President Trump revealed sketches of a redesigned, uber-patriotic Air Force One. Staring straight into the camera, Trump held up images of “different choices” for his red, white and blue aircraft. He claims he made the designs himself.

“It’s a 747, but you know, it’s a much bigger plane,” Trump said when asked about the type of plane. “It’s a much bigger wing span.”

Stephanopoulos asked Trump if there would be a “pod” that “flies out the back” like in the film “Air Force One.”

Trump was seemingly confused by the question at first.

“Oh, I see,” he said, after Stephanopoulos explained what he meant by “pod.”

“But yeah, no. … There are a couple of secrets,” Trump said. “You know what, there are a couple of secrets I don’t think we’re supposed to be talking about.”

Just after this portion of the ABC interview aired on Wednesday, the House Armed Services Committee voted to curb the amount of money Trump could spend on the proposed renovation, multiple outlets reported.

“The President will have an opportunity to make some suggestions and changes to the plane,” Rep. Joe Courtney, a Connecticut Democrat who introduced the amendment, reportedly said Wednesday. “Additional paint can add weight to the plane, additional fixtures inside can also add to cost and delays to the delivery of the plane.”