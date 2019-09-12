CNN: Trump Wants Pompeo To Lead State Dept And Replace Bolton

President Trump wants to double-tap Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to replace ousted National Security Adviser John Bolton, CNN reported.

According to a senior administration official who spoke to CNN, Trump is considering having Pompeo do both jobs, an undertaking that only one other person in history has done: Henry Kissinger, the national security adviser and secretary of state under former President Richard Nixon.

According to CNN, it was not immediately clear how serious Trump was about this option. Pompeo has reportedly given Trump a list of people he could tap to replace Bolton, who was ousted via presidential tweet earlier this week.

Pompeo and Bolton did not get along and had reportedly stopped talking to each other by the time he was fired. After Bolton’s ousting on Tuesday, Pompeo attended a charity event with his wife and reportedly joked about the firing, according to CNN.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he liked Bolton, but the interventionist-prone national security adviser did not get along with some people in the administration. He said he has at least five “very highly qualified, good people” he’s considering for the gig.