on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
CNN: Trump Wants Pompeo To Lead State Dept And Replace Bolton

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 12:Mike Pompeo, nominated by Donald Trump as Secretary of State to replace Rex Tillerson, sits for a confirmation hearing with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the Dirksen Building on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Washington, DC. His stances on crucial foreign policy matters and his close relationship with Donald Trump have drawn questions about his fitness for the Secretary of State position.(Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 12: Mike Pompeo, nominated by Donald Trump as Secretary of State to replace Rex Tillerson, sits for a confirmation hearing with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the Dirksen Building on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Washington, DC (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
September 12, 2019 7:53 am
President Trump wants to double-tap Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to replace ousted National Security Adviser John Bolton, CNN reported.

According to a senior administration official who spoke to CNN, Trump is considering having Pompeo do both jobs, an undertaking that only one other person in history has done: Henry Kissinger, the national security adviser and secretary of state under former President Richard Nixon.

According to CNN, it was not immediately clear how serious Trump was about this option. Pompeo has reportedly given Trump a list of people he could tap to replace Bolton, who was ousted via presidential tweet earlier this week.

Pompeo and Bolton did not get along and had reportedly stopped talking to each other by the time he was fired. After Bolton’s ousting on Tuesday, Pompeo attended a charity event with his wife and reportedly joked about the firing, according to CNN.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he liked Bolton, but the interventionist-prone national security adviser did not get along with some people in the administration. He said he has at least five “very highly qualified, good people” he’s considering for the gig.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
