Trump Plans On Doing Another July 4 Bash Next Year Because Of Course

Four days after his July 4 bash, President Donald Trump said on Monday that he plans to host another one next year.

During a White House event on environmental protection, Trump patted himself on the back for his “remarkable” Salute to America event and its “incredible, big beautiful crowds.”

“I will say this: It was a wonderful day for all Americans, and based on its tremendous success, we’re just making the decision,” Trump said. “And I think we can say we’ve made the decision to do it again next year and maybe we can say for the foreseeable future.”

On the day of the celebration, White House staffer reportedly struggled to hand out tickets to Trump’s event, which had VIP passes for GOP donors. The National Park Service shelled out $2.5 million for it.

Watch Trump below: