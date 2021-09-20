Latest
29 mins ago ago
Democratic Leadership Calls GOP Bluff: Vote For Bill, Or Risk Shutdown AND Debt Default
6 hours ago ago
Top Alabama Officials Roll Out Red Carpet For MyPillow Guy’s Voter Fraud Road Show
8 hours ago ago
Graham And Lee Investigated Trump’s Bogus Voter Fraud Narrative – And Didn’t Buy It

Trump Org CFO Expects More Indictments, Lawyer Says

Allen Weisselberg, former President Donald Trump’s company chief financial officer, arrives to attend the hearing for his criminal case at the court in lower Manhattan in New York on July 1, 2021. (Photo by SETH WE... Allen Weisselberg, former President Donald Trump’s company chief financial officer, arrives to attend the hearing for his criminal case at the court in lower Manhattan in New York on July 1, 2021. (Photo by SETH WENIG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 20, 2021 12:42 p.m.

The lawyer representing Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, is prepared for prosecutors to hand down even more criminal indictments in addition to the 15 fraud charges he’s already facing.

Bryan Skarlatos, Weisselberg’s attorney, told the New York State Supreme Court during a pre-trial hearing on Monday that “We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming,” per CNN.

Weisselberg has been slapped with 15 criminal charges ranging from tax fraud, conspiracy, grand larceny, and falsification of records in what Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office alleges to be a 15-year long tax evasion scheme with the Trump Organization, which was also indicted in the criminal case against the executive.

Vance, who has been investigating the Trump Organization for three years, alleges that Weisselberg and the company worked to dodge paying taxes by giving the executive huge perks, which included an apartment at a luxury building in Manhattan and two Mercedes-Benz cars, in addition to a salary.

Both Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have reportedly been putting the squeeze on Weisselberg in a (so far unsuccessful) effort to get him to flip on ex-President Donald Trump, who has not been charged with any crime in Vance’s investigation.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: