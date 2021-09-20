Trump Org CFO Expects More Indictments, Lawyer Says

The lawyer representing Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, is prepared for prosecutors to hand down even more criminal indictments in addition to the 15 fraud charges he’s already facing.

Bryan Skarlatos, Weisselberg’s attorney, told the New York State Supreme Court during a pre-trial hearing on Monday that “We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming,” per CNN.

Weisselberg has been slapped with 15 criminal charges ranging from tax fraud, conspiracy, grand larceny, and falsification of records in what Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office alleges to be a 15-year long tax evasion scheme with the Trump Organization, which was also indicted in the criminal case against the executive.

Vance, who has been investigating the Trump Organization for three years, alleges that Weisselberg and the company worked to dodge paying taxes by giving the executive huge perks, which included an apartment at a luxury building in Manhattan and two Mercedes-Benz cars, in addition to a salary.

Both Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have reportedly been putting the squeeze on Weisselberg in a (so far unsuccessful) effort to get him to flip on ex-President Donald Trump, who has not been charged with any crime in Vance’s investigation.