Latest
23 mins ago
Lev Parnas’ Private Instagram Has Multiple Pics With Giuliani, Trump and First Family
44 mins ago
Graham Calls Trump An ‘Equal Opportunity Abuser Of People’ But Still Stands By Him
2 hours ago
Trump Wasn’t Thrilled By That Mulvaney Interview On ‘Fox News Sunday’

Trump Blames Dems For Reversal On Doral, Conveniently Omits GOP Rebuke

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after announcing and initial deal with China at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC before departing to Lake Charles, Louisiana to hold a campaign rally... US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after announcing and initial deal with China at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC before departing to Lake Charles, Louisiana to hold a campaign rally on October 11, 2019. - President Donald Trump on Friday hailed a breakthrough in his drawn-out trade war with China, saying the two sides reached an initial deal covering intellectual property, financial services and currencies. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 21, 2019 11:14 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump conveniently is fuming at Democrats and the media over his reversal on hosting the G-7 summit next year at his Doral resort.

In a tweet announcing the decision on Saturday, he blamed the “Hostile Media and their Democratic Partners” for raising a stink over the initial choice to host the global leadership summit at his personal luxury resort in Florida. He followed up that sentiment on Monday morning, claiming it would’ve been “free” to host the event at Trump Doral, even though his administration said last week that the government would be charged at cost for the event.

But according to new reporting in the New York Times, the only reason Trump even reconsidered his decision is because he learned of moderate Republicans’ opposition to the move, a key detail the President conveniently forgot to mention in his tweet lamenting the change of plans.

Trump first got an inkling that he might have made the wrong move when Fox News personalities, like legal analyst Andrew Napolitano and Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt, criticized the decision, according to the Times. By Saturday afternoon, Trump had grown so insecure about the host site that he called his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who was at Camp David with a group of moderate Republicans gathered to discuss issues facing the party, including the impeachment inquiry. Mulvaney reportedly told Trump that nearly everyone in attendance agreed he should pick a different spot.

Rep. Peter King (R-NY), who was in the group of lawmakers at Camp David told the Times that the he didn’t necessarily see the move as a “big negative, but it certainly wasn’t a positive” and that the group believed the decision would continue to be a “distraction” if Trump didn’t make a reversal.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) told the Times that Republicans on the Hill were worried about the optics of defending the Doral decision in the wake of Trump’s controversial and consequential decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria, abandoning Kurdish allies fighting keeping ISIS at bay in the area. Cole said he thought the White House had clearly made an “unforced political error.”

Former Trump team members and ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had a more harsh rebuke of the decision, telling ABC on Sunday that Trump “had no choice” but to change his mind.

“It shouldn’t have been done in the first place. And it’s a good move to get out of it and get that out of the papers and off the news,” he said.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: