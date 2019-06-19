Latest
Trump’s Been Privately Telling His Officials To Cool It On The Iran War Talk

ARIS OIKONOMOU/AFP
By
June 19, 2019 6:02 pm

President Donald Trump is trying to get the more hawkish officials in his administration to tone it down the saber rattling against Iran, according to the Daily Beast.

Several senior officials told the Daily Beast on Wednesday that Trump’s been emphasizing to administration members his desire to avoid war with Iran and telling them to drop the aggressive rhetoric.

The Daily Beast also reported on Tuesday that Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s been urging Trump to stay off the war path in private conversations.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and especially White House National Security Adviser John Bolton have been amping up their threats of military force amid their pressure campaign against Iran. However, Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday that Trump doesn’t want war.

