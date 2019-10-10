CNN: Trump’s Been Obsessively Calling McConnell About Impeachment

President Donald Trump has reportedly been calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) not once, not twice, but three times a day lately in a panic over the House impeachment inquiry.

CNN reported on Thursday that Trump has been repeatedly demanding McConnell to keep his GOP colleagues unified in their loyalty to the President as House Democrats’ impeachment probe ramps up.

An unnamed source told CNN that during the calls, Trump threatens to flay disloyal Republicans if they continue to speak out against his actions.

McConnell’s spokesperson, Doug Andres, denied the report.

“This story, based on a single anonymous source, is categorically false,” he told CNN.