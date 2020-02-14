Latest
8 mins ago
Trump Claims He Has ‘Legal Right’ To Meddle In Criminal Cases Amid Roger Stone Fiasco
Precinct Chair Carl Voss shows the phone app he used for the Iowa Caucus to news media at the Iowa Democratic Party headquarters on February 4, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
15 hours ago
Newly Released Documents Detail DNC’s Involvement With Botched Iowa Caucus App
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director of European affairs at the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, testify during the House Intelligence Committee hearing on the impeachment inquiry of President Trump in Longworth Building on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
16 hours ago
Trump’s Attacks Are ‘Designed To Intimidate And Punish’ Vindman, His Lawyer Says

Trump Now Freely Admitting He Sent Giuliani To Ukraine After He Previously Denied Doing So

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address as House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence look on in the House of Representatives on February 04, 2020. (Photo by Drew Ange... President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address as House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence look on in the House of Representatives on February 04, 2020. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 14, 2020 8:30 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Now that he’s been acquitted, President Donald Trump is now free to finally admit that he did, in fact, send his lawyer to Ukraine after all.

Trump made the astonishing confession on Thursday during a podcast interview with Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera.

“Was it strange to send Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine, your personal lawyer?” Rivera asked. “Are you sorry you did that?”

“Not at all,” Trump replied. “Rudy was a great crime fighter, you know that maybe better than anybody.”

The President said he had chosen to send Giuliani instead of an investigator from the intelligence community because he didn’t trust intelligence agencies, which he claimed (once again) had “spied” on his 2016 campaign.

And besides, Trump argued, other presidents “all had lawyers” who “do things for them.”

“And it’s really circumventing…but very legally, and maybe getting things done faster,” he said. “But Rudy is a high-quality guy who by the way has a treasure trove of information.”

Trump’s comments were a complete reversal of his previous claim that he hadn’t ordered Giuliani to go to Ukraine, despite Trump asking Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky to speak to his lawyer in July. Trump has also denied knowing about what his lawyer was up to in the Eastern European country.

“Well, you have to ask that to Rudy,” Trump told Bill O’Reilly in November when the conservative radio host asked what Giuliani was doing in Ukraine on his behalf. “But Rudy…I don’t even know…I know he was going to go to Ukraine and I think he cancelled the trip.”

Trump then suggested that Giuliani was working in Ukraine for a different client, saying that “Rudy has other clients other than me.”

“So you didn’t direct him to go there on your behalf?” O’Reilly asked.

“No,” Trump replied.

Giuliani had traveled to Ukraine in an effort to dig up dirt on 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden, an operation that became central to Trump’s impeachment after the President withheld congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine while pressuring Zelensky to announce an investigation into Biden.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: