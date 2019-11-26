Latest
Under The Bus You Go, Rudy: Trump Claims He Didn’t Tell Giuliani To Go To Ukraine

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ - NOVEMBER 20: (L to R) Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani stands with president-elect Donald Trump before their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster... BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ - NOVEMBER 20: (L to R) Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani stands with president-elect Donald Trump before their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 26, 2019 7:43 p.m.
It was only a matter of time.

During a radio interview with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on Tuesday, President Donald Trump attempted to distance himself from his personal lawyer’s efforts to dig up dirt on 2020 candidate Joe Biden in Ukraine.

“What was Rudy Giuliani doing in Ukraine on your behalf?” asked O’Reilly.

“Well, you have to ask that to Rudy,” Trump responded. “But Rudy…I don’t even know…I know he was going to go to Ukraine and I think he cancelled the trip.”

“But you know, Rudy has other clients other than me,” he continued. “I’m one person-”

O’Reilly cut him off: “So you didn’t direct him to go there on your behalf?”

“No,” Trump said.

The President’s comments were a blatant effort to pin the scheme to pressure Ukraine into investigating Biden onto Giuliani, who had planned on traveling to Ukraine in May to request the investigation from Kiev before abruptly cancelling the trip.

Though the trip was cancelled, Giuliani facilitated Trump’s use of U.S. foreign policy to withhold military aid to Ukraine and strong-arm the Ukrainian president into announcing an investigation in Biden. According to multiple witnesses in the House impeachment investigation, Trump told relevant diplomats to speak to Giuliani on matters regarding Ukraine.

Listen to Trump’s comments below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
