Trump Suddenly Doesn’t Seem So Sorry About The ‘Send Her Back’ Chant

AFP/Getty Images
By
July 19, 2019 10:01 am

Not even 24 hours after telling reporters that he was “not happy” with the “send her back” chant against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at his reelection rally earlier this week, President Donald Trump on Friday seemed to be more onboard with the widely condemned message.

Trump’s Friday morning tweets are a continuation of his racist attacks against Omar and three other congresswomen of color — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). The President first sparked the controversy Sunday when he tweeted that they should “go back” to the countries they supposedly came from, despite all four being U.S. citizens.

When pressed Thursday about why he stood silently as the chant went on during his rally, Trump claimed some credit by arguing that he “started speaking very quickly.” He waited 13 seconds to step in.

