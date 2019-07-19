Trump Suddenly Doesn’t Seem So Sorry About The ‘Send Her Back’ Chant

Not even 24 hours after telling reporters that he was “not happy” with the “send her back” chant against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at his reelection rally earlier this week, President Donald Trump on Friday seemed to be more onboard with the widely condemned message.

It is amazing how the Fake News Media became “crazed” over the chant “send her back” by a packed Arena (a record) crowd in the Great State of North Carolina, but is totally calm & accepting of the most vile and disgusting statements made by the three Radical Left Congresswomen… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

….State which I will win in #2020 because they can’t stand her and her hatred of our Country, and they appreciate all that I have done for them (opening up mining and MUCH more) which has led to the best employment & economic year in Minnesota’s long and beautiful history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

Trump’s Friday morning tweets are a continuation of his racist attacks against Omar and three other congresswomen of color — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). The President first sparked the controversy Sunday when he tweeted that they should “go back” to the countries they supposedly came from, despite all four being U.S. citizens.

When pressed Thursday about why he stood silently as the chant went on during his rally, Trump claimed some credit by arguing that he “started speaking very quickly.” He waited 13 seconds to step in.