Trump Shrugs Off NK Missiles, Bizarrely Claims Kim Called Biden ‘Low IQ Individual’

President Donald Trump on Saturday night downplayed North Korea’s missile testing as “some small weapons,” and also claimed that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un called 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden a “low IQ individual.”

“North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me,” Trump tweeted. “I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?”

Trump’s apparent optimism puts him at odds with National Security Adviser John Bolton, who told reporters on Saturday that “there’s no doubt” that North Korea violated U.N. Security Council resolutions with its missile launches in May.