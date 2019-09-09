Latest
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES - 2019/04/27: Photos of NRA Chief Executive and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, (L), former president of the NRA Oliver North (M) and chief lobbyist and principal political strategist for the Institute for Legislative Action Chris Cox (R) are on display during the during the third day of the National Rifle Association convention being held nearby. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Under Scrutiny For Russia Ties, NRA Okayed Outside Counsel To Avoid Conflicts
2 hours ago
From Mueller Cooperator To Deep-State Conspiracy Monger: Flynn’s Big Day In Court
14 hours ago
Trump’s Giving A Speech In ‘Very Dangerous And Filthy’ Baltimore

Trump Goes All In For North Carolina Ninth District Special Election

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE - AUGUST 15: President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally in Manchester on August 15, 2019 in Manchester, New Hampshire. The Trump 2020 campaign is looking to flip the battleground... MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE - AUGUST 15: President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally in Manchester on August 15, 2019 in Manchester, New Hampshire. The Trump 2020 campaign is looking to flip the battleground state of New Hampshire with the use of a strong economy and appeals to his core voters on immigration and guns. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 9, 2019 8:00 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump will hold a rally for the Republican candidate in North Carolina’s ninth district Monday night, directly inserting himself into a race that will be widely observed as a possible precursor for the 2020 elections.

According to Politico, Trump isn’t the only one investing in the race — it’s already the second most expensive special House election in U.S. history. This is not least because Republicans, who have held the seat since the 1960s, are desperate to save face.

In keeping with the political lean of the district, Republican Dan Bishop has painted himself as a diehard Trump supporter. Democrat Dan McCready has taken a moderate tack, focusing on bread-and-butter issues like health care.

Polling shows the two Dans at a virtual tie, despite the fact that Trump won the district in 2016 by 12 points. Early voting has already begun, and the official election day is Tuesday.

The original election for this district in 2018 was never certified, as rumors quickly surfaced about an illegal absentee ballot scheme helmed by an operative for Republican candidate Mark Harris. That operative, McCrae Dowless, and a handful of his employees have since been indicted by a grand jury.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: