McCrae Dowless Smacked With Indictments From Absentee Ballot Scheme

Political operative McCrae Dowless has officially been indicted for his concoction to an absentee ballot scheme to help Republican Mark Harris win a congressional race in North Carolina’s 9th District.

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Dowless on two counts of felony obstruction of justice, perjury, solicitation to commit perjury, conspiracy to obstruct justice and possession of absentee ballot. Seven others have been charged as well.

Dowless had already been indicted on charges stemming from tampering with absentee ballots during other elections.

Here’s a refresher on the whole debacle.

