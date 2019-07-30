Latest
UNITED STATES - JULY 15: From left, Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., conduct a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center responding to negative comments by President Trump that were directed the freshman House Democrats on Monday, July 15, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
McCrae Dowless Smacked With Indictments From Absentee Ballot Scheme

Travis Long/The News & Observer
By
July 30, 2019 5:34 pm
The hits keep coming.

Political operative McCrae Dowless has officially been indicted for his concoction to an absentee ballot scheme to help Republican Mark Harris win a congressional race in North Carolina’s 9th District.

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Dowless on two counts of felony obstruction of justice, perjury, solicitation to commit perjury, conspiracy to obstruct justice and possession of absentee ballot. Seven others have been charged as well.

Dowless had already been indicted on charges stemming from tampering with absentee ballots during other elections.

Here’s a refresher on the whole debacle.

Read the Dowless indictment in full here:

