Latest
1 hour ago
Trump Finally Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak
2 hours ago
Pelosi Announces COVID-19 Package While Talks With Trump Admin Continue
2 hours ago
WATCH LIVE: Trump Gives Press Conference On Coronavirus At 3 PM EST

Trump Noncommittal On Legislative Package For Coronavirus, Says Dems Aren’t ‘Giving Enough’

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 13: U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions at a news conference about the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic in the Rose garden at the White House March 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 13: U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions at a news conference about the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic in the Rose garden at the White House March 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump is facing a national health emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and 30 people have died from the virus in the United States, according to The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 13, 2020 4:37 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump on Friday was noncommittal when asked about a legislative package making its way through Congress to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of discussing details of the proposal, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) championed at a press conference earlier in the day, the President said Democrats were not “giving enough.”

At a Rose Garden ceremony announcing an emergency declaration for the pandemic, a reporter asked the President what the hold up was with the coronavirus package.

“Well, we just don’t think they are giving enough,” Trump responded. “We don’t think the Democrats are giving enough. We are negotiating. We thought we had something and all of the sudden they didn’t agree to certain things that they agreed to. So we could having so but we don’t think they are giving enough. They are not doing what’s right for the country.” 

The senior Trump administration official negotiating with Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, said Friday morning that he and Pelosi were “very close” to an agreement, and that top administration and congressional Republicans were in-the-loop.

Trump has publicly hinted a few times that he wants payroll tax relief of some kind to goose the economy, which has plunged in response to the outbreak and the administration’s response to it.

But economists told TPM that the measure would be ineffective, and it’s not clear there would be sufficient congressional support to such a tax break to Trump’s desk.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: