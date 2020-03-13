WATCH LIVE: Trump Gives Press Conference On Coronavirus At 3 PM EST President Donald Trump holds a news conference with members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the COVID-19 outbreak at the White House on February 26, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLD... President Donald Trump holds a news conference with members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the COVID-19 outbreak at the White House on February 26, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS By Cristina Cabrera | March 13, 2020 2:53 p.m. JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1 President Donald Trump will give a press conference at 3 p.m. EST on the administration’s latest response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Watch the press conference below: Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera) is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News. Have a tip? Send it Here! includes: COVID-19Donald Trumppress conference