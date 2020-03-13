WATCH LIVE: Trump Gives Press Conference On Coronavirus At 3 PM EST

President Donald Trump holds a news conference with members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the COVID-19 outbreak at the White House on February 26, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLD...

President Donald Trump holds a news conference with members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the COVID-19 outbreak at the White House on February 26, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS