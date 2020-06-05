Latest
6 mins ago
Minneapolis To Ban Police Chokeholds In Wake Of George Floyd’s Death
24 mins ago
False Claims Of Antifa Protesters Plague Small US Cities
35 mins ago
In Feet-High Message To Trump, Bowser Paints And Renames Street For Black Lives Matter

Trump Namechecks George Floyd While Bragging About Employment Rise: ‘This Is A Great Day For Him’

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House on June 5, 2020. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
June 5, 2020 1:51 p.m.

President Donald Trump managed to bring up George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of a white police officer, into his victory lap over the decline in U.S. unemployment in May during a press briefing on Friday.

“Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country,” Trump declared in the Rose Garden at the White House. “This is a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody.”

“This is a great day in terms of equality,” he added.

On the contrary: While the Labor Department’s monthly report for May does show that 2.5 million jobs were added and that the unemployment rate dropped from 14.7 percent in April to 13.3 percent overall last month, unemployment ticked up by 0.1 percent for black Americans and 0.5 percent for Asian-Americans.

Trump refused to respond to those figures when PBS NewsHour reporter Yamiche Alcindor pointed out the disparity.

“How was that a victory?” she asked.

“Ugh, you are something,” Trump snapped.

The remarks come as Trump is criticized for failing to properly address protests across the country against the police brutality aimed disproportionately at black Americans like Floyd.

Floyd, who was detained for allegedly using counterfeit money to buy food, died after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes as Floyd repeatedly shouted that he could not breathe.

Watch Trump below:

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30