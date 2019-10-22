Latest
KIEV, UKRAINE - 2019/07/27: Charge d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, William Taylor attends a press conference about US-Ukrainian relations, in Kiev.The US delegation headed by the Special Representative of the United States Department of State for Ukraine, Kurt Volker on a working visit to the village of Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhansk region East of Ukraine. (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
2 mins ago
READ: Amb. Taylor’s Opening Statement On Ukraine Pressure Campaign
13 mins ago
Dems: Diplomat Brought ‘Disturbing’ Detail To Trump-Ukraine Allegations
Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. A professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland.
55 mins ago
Dems To Cite Trump’s G-7 Doral Mess As More Evidence In Their Emoluments Lawsuit

Report: Trump Tested Idea Of Mulvaney Replacement Before Disastrous Presser

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney answers questions during a briefing at the White House October 17, 2019. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
|
October 22, 2019 3:23 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump supposedly began testing the idea of replacing his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney well before his aide’s messy attempt to clean up his quid pro quo admission of withholding aid to Ukraine last week.

According to a Bloomberg report Tuesday, Trump has been quietly mulling a Mulvaney replacement in the weeks leading up to the disastrous press conference last Thursday, when Mulvaney made the stunning admission.

Bloomberg reports that about a month ago, Trump told Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in front of other White House staffers: You have such great ideas, why don’t you be my chief?

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Trump has also made similar remarks about White House Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Liddell and has asked advisers whether his counselor Kellyanne Conway would be a good fit for the role.

However, Bloomberg noted that some White House aides said that Trump regularly tests out similar ideas in conversation — sometimes to flatter his aides or to just keep others guessing.

One person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Mnuchin is not under formal consideration for chief of staff, and that despite being one of Trump’s most loyal aides, his removal could rattle the markets.

CNN reported Monday that Mulvaney’s interview on “Fox News Sunday” only added more salt to the wound of Trump’s frustration with his acting chief of staff’s fraught clean-up attempts. Additionally, the New York Times reported Monday that Trump was so displeased with Mulvaney after his Thursday presser that he reached out to Nick Ayers, former aide to Vice President Mike Pence, soon after.

Last Sunday, CNN reported that top White House officials actively sought Mulvaney’s replacement before House Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: