Trump Airs All His Grievances With Mueller, Russia Probe Ahead Of Hearing

July 24, 2019
President Donald Trump let loose on Twitter Wednesday morning ahead of special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, airing a familiar list of grievances with Mueller’s Russia probe and harping on a new GOP frustration.

Trump claimed it was “NEVER” agreed upon that Mueller’s aide Aaron Zebley — whom Trump called a “Democrat Never Trumper” lawyer — would appear alongside Mueller on Wednesday. It’s still unclear whether Zebley intends to actually testify beside Mueller as a witness or if he’s attending the hearing to provide silent counsel.

Trump concluded the rant with a run-of-the-mill refrain: “NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!”

