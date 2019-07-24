Trump Airs All His Grievances With Mueller, Russia Probe Ahead Of Hearing

President Donald Trump let loose on Twitter Wednesday morning ahead of special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, airing a familiar list of grievances with Mueller’s Russia probe and harping on a new GOP frustration.

Trump claimed it was “NEVER” agreed upon that Mueller’s aide Aaron Zebley — whom Trump called a “Democrat Never Trumper” lawyer — would appear alongside Mueller on Wednesday. It’s still unclear whether Zebley intends to actually testify beside Mueller as a witness or if he’s attending the hearing to provide silent counsel.

Trump concluded the rant with a run-of-the-mill refrain: “NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!”

So Robert Mueller has now asked for his long time Never Trumper lawyer to sit beside him and help with answers. What’s this all about? His lawyer represented the “basement server guy” who got off free in the Crooked Hillary case. This should NOT be allowed. Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

It was NEVER agreed that Robert Mueller could use one of his many Democrat Never Trumper lawyers to sit next to him and help him with his answers. This was specifically NOT agreed to, and I would NEVER have agreed to it. The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction? Wrong! Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

Why didn’t Robert Mueller & his band of 18 Angry Democrats spend any time investigating Crooked Hillary Clinton, Lyin’ & Leakin’ James Comey, Lisa Page and her Psycho lover, Peter S, Andy McCabe, the beautiful Ohr family, Fusion GPS, and many more, including HIMSELF & Andrew W? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

….interview, including the Vice President of the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019