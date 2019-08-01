Trump Dismisses Mueller Warning Of Continued Russian Meddling In Elections

It does not appear that President Trump has taken to heart special counsel Robert Mueller’s warning about Russia’s continued meddling in elections. A reporter asked Trump about the warning Thursday, after Trump on Wednesday had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“You don’t really believe this. Do you believe this?” Trump said, scoffing at the report’s question.

He added that he did not bring up election interference with Putin in the call.

Asked about Mueller's warning that Russia is continuing to interfere with U.S. elections, Pres. Trump says, "You don't really believe this. Do you believe this?" Trump says he did not raise the issue during call with Vladimir Putin.

Mueller in his congressional testimony last week said that Russia’s campaign to influence the 2016 election was not “a single attempt.”

“They are doing it while we sit here. And they expect to do it during the next campaign,” Mueller said.