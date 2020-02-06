Latest
14 hours ago
GOP Hype For A Bipartisan Acquittal Backfires
16 hours ago
Senate Acquits Trump Leaving The Presidency Unbound And Unaccountable
16 hours ago
Republican Senators Laugh Off Trump Jr.’s Cry To Boot Romney From The Party

Trump Taunts ‘Failed Presidential Candidate’ Romney After Senator Votes To Remove Him

Mitt Romney leaves after a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club on November 19, 2016 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo credit: DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
February 6, 2020 8:15 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

“I’m sure to hear abuse from the President and his supporters,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) predicted as he was announcing his momentous vote to convict and remove President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial on Wednesday.

Right on cue, President Donald Trump dished out exactly that.

“Had failed presidential candidate @MittRomney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election,” he tweeted early Thursday morning. “Read the Transcripts!”

Several hours earlier, Trump tweeted a video with footage of his victory in the 2016 presidential race and Romney’s defeat in 2012. Part of the video included material from an attack ad that accused the Utah senator of being a “Democrat secret asset.”

The ad, crated by conservative activist group Club for Growth, was released in October after Romney criticized Trump for pushing Ukraine and China to give him dirt on 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

“By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling,” Romney had said.

The Utah Republican broke from the rest of the GOP on Wednesday and voted to have Trump removed for abuse of power, making him the first senator in U.S. history to convict a president of his own party.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: