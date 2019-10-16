Romney Bashed As A ‘Democrat Secret Asset’ In Attack Ad From Conservative Group

Latest
Report: McConnell Plans To Get Impeachment Trial Done By Christmas
October 16, 2019 7:05 pm
Conservative group Club for Growth is putting out an attack ad against Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) that accuses the senator of being in cahoots with Democrats to take down President Donald Trump.

“Slick. Slippery. Stealthy,” the ad’s narrator says over images of Romney with sunglasses superimposed on his face. “Mitt Romney had us fooled.”

“Now his cover’s blown, exposed by news reports as a Democrat secret asset,” the narrator warns. “Sources say Romney’s plotting to take down President Trump with impeachment.

Romney has emerged as one of the few Republicans to criticize Trump for soliciting dirt on his political opponents from foreign governments.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
