on January 17, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Trump Says Biden And ‘Corruption’ Came Up During Call With Ukraine President

By
|
September 22, 2019 3:30 pm
President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday that 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden came up during his controversial call in July with the president of Ukraine.

Trump claimed that the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “largely congratulatory” but that they also discussed “all of the corruption taking place.”

“And largely the fact that we don’t want our people like Vice President Biden and his son creating to the corruption already in the Ukraine,” he said.

Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, have been pushing an unfounded conspiracy theory that Biden had gotten Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was investigating a company with ties to Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son.

Trump’s call with Zelensky is reportedly at the center of a whistleblower’s complaint that the President had made a “promise” to a foreign leader. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that during the call, Trump had pushed the Ukrainian leader approximately eight times to investigate Biden in an apparent attempt to boost his own reelection campaign.

Trump denied the reports on Saturday, claiming that his conversation with Zelensky was “perfectly fine” and that “nothing was said that was in any way wrong.”

Watch Trump below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
