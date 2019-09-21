Trump Frantically Tries To Spin Ukrainian Scandal Into ‘Both Sides’ With Unfounded Biden Accusation

President Donald Trump is aggressively trying to weaken the potency of the bombshell revelations that have surfaced this week about his reported pressure of the Ukrainian President to go after former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, hammering away at an unfounded accusation against Biden to even the score.

The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, want to stay as far away as possible from the Joe Biden demand that the Ukrainian Government fire a prosecutor who was investigating his son, or they won’t get a very large amount of U.S. money, so they fabricate a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

….story about me and a perfectly fine and routine conversation I had with the new President of the Ukraine. Nothing was said that was in any way wrong, but Biden’s demand, on the other hand, was a complete and total disaster. The Fake News knows this but doesn’t want to report! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

Trump’s allegation centers on Biden’s attempts to oust a prosecutor in Ukraine in 2016 — the President claims that Biden’s attempts were motivated by an investigation into Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian company on whose board Biden’s son Hunter sat.

Biden threatened to withhold aid unless the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, was fired. However, there is no evidence that the Burisma investigation was ongoing by the time of Biden’s strong-arming, and it is not clear that Hunter Biden was ever a focus of the investigation. Other western governments too were pulling for Shokin’s ouster amid allegations that he was not sufficiently fighting back against the corruption plaguing the country.

However, Trump’s attempts to muddy the waters make sense, as news broke that he told the Ukrainian President “about eight times” during a phone call to work with lawyer Rudy Giuliani to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden. Simultaneously, acting DNI Joseph Maguire is blocking whistleblower testimony from being released to Congress concerning the President’s conversations with the Ukrainian President.