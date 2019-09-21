Latest
7 mins ago
Kennedy Officially Challenging Markey, Little Sunlight Between Their Politics
4 hours ago
Not A ‘Stunt’: Booker Says He Needs More Money Stat Or His Run Is Done
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 19th Annual HRC National Dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on October 3, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images)
5 hours ago
Biden Calls For Release Of Trump Call Transcript, Whistleblower Testimony

Trump Frantically Tries To Spin Ukrainian Scandal Into ‘Both Sides’ With Unfounded Biden Accusation

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: President-elect Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his victory tour acro... GRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: President-elect Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his victory tour across the country. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 21, 2019 10:21 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump is aggressively trying to weaken the potency of the bombshell revelations that have surfaced this week about his reported pressure of the Ukrainian President to go after former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, hammering away at an unfounded accusation against Biden to even the score.

Trump’s allegation centers on Biden’s attempts to oust a prosecutor in Ukraine in 2016 — the President claims that Biden’s attempts were motivated by an investigation into Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian company on whose board Biden’s son Hunter sat.

Biden threatened to withhold aid unless the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, was fired. However, there is no evidence that the Burisma investigation was ongoing by the time of Biden’s strong-arming, and it is not clear that Hunter Biden was ever a focus of the investigation. Other western governments too were pulling for Shokin’s ouster amid allegations that he was not sufficiently fighting back against the corruption plaguing the country.

However, Trump’s attempts to muddy the waters make sense, as news broke that he told the Ukrainian President “about eight times” during a phone call to work with lawyer Rudy Giuliani to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden. Simultaneously, acting DNI Joseph Maguire is blocking whistleblower testimony from being released to Congress concerning the President’s conversations with the Ukrainian President.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: