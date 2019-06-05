Latest
Trump Now Floats That McCain Ship Drama Was A Figment Of Our Imaginations

PhotoQuest/Archive Photos
By
June 5, 2019 9:41 am

President Donald Trump, never one to be restrained by the truth, is now positing that the debacle around hiding a warship named for the late Sen. John McCain and his family may not have even happened.

“First of all, I didn’t know anything about it, but I’m not even sure it happened,” Trump told Piers Morgan on “Good Morning Britain.” “I hear it’s fake news. Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t. But again, I don’t talk about John McCain unless someone asks me about it.”

Someone at the White House asked for the ship to be hidden from view during Trump’s visit to Japan. Trump has long claimed that he knew nothing of it (though he thinks the administration official was “well-meaning”) and acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said that he would never have given such an order.

