Shanahan Tries To Beat Back McCain Story: ‘I Would Not Have’ Ordered That

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has found himself at the center of the firestorm over the White House’s reported request for a ship bearing the late Sen. John McCain’s name to be hidden from view during President Donald Trump’s Japan trip.

Shanahan has directed his chief of staff to look into the situation, according to a Politico report.

“Our business is to run military operations and not to become politicized,” he said during a press conference in Singapore. “Our job is to run the military.”

“I would not have moved the ship, I would not have given that direction, so I’ll just wait to see what’s reported back,” he added.

President Donald Trump also claimed ignorance of the directive, though he called the person who made the order “well meaning” and let his many complaints about the late senator fly at a press gaggle Thursday.