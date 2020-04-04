Trump Administration’s Global Grab For Masks Angers Allies

Latest
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB ... TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 4, 2020 1:41 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you'd like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Donald Trump has ordered the Minnesota-based mega mask producer 3M to prioritize domestic orders, and to stop exporting masks to Canada and Latin America as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the globe.

According to the Washington Post, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not taking kindly to the interference.

“These are things that Americans rely on,” Trudeau said, “and it would be a mistake to create blockages or reduce the amount of back-and-forth trade of essential goods and services, including medical goods, across our border.”

Other allies have also lodged accusations against the United States.

German officials claimed that over 200,000 masks en route from China were diverted to the United States; France and Brazil complained that the United States was outbidding them in their attempts to secure needed supplies.

Andreas Geisel, Berlin’s interior minister, called it “an act of modern piracy.” 3M said that it had no reports of equipment being seized.

In an interview with CNBC, 3M Chief Executive Michael Roman said that the company is “the sole provider in many cases of the respiratory protection for health-care workers in countries around the world.”

“Ceasing all export of respirators produced in the United States would likely cause other countries to retaliate and do the same, as some have already done,” 3M added in a statement.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
