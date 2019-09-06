Trump Met With Manchin On Guns, Still No Clear Commitment

Latest
By
|
September 6, 2019 8:23 am
President Donald Trump met with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to discuss gun control policy Thursday, though the President is still hesitating to fully commit to any of the measures.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the meeting lasted for about a half hour and touched on proposals like expanded background checks and red flag laws.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), fully abdicating the autonomy of the legislative branch, has already pledged not to put any proposals on the floor until he’s assured of Trump’s support.

Trump tends to be initially open to gun control policies in the immediate wake of a mass shooting, but is persuaded to turn against the notion by the NRA or fear that he’ll anger his base.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
