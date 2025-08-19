Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 14: Members of the National Guard stand by at Union Station on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump announced plans to deploy federal officers and the National Guard to the District in order to place the DC Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and assist in crime prevention in the nation's capital. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
4 days ago
Majority of US Troops Surveyed Say They’re Aware of Their Duty to Not Follow Illegal Orders
4 days ago
The Trump Administration Is Laying the Groundwork for a Full Takeover of Federal Data
5 days ago
Another Senate Dem Refuses to Participate in Budgeting to Protest Trump’s Power Grab

Trump Admits He Wants To Rig Midterms For Republicans By Ending Vote-By-Mail

TPM Illustration/Getty Images
By
|
August 19, 2025 4:20 p.m.
President Trump revealed Monday that he intends to “lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS” before the 2026 midterms, adding explicitly that he thinks ending the practice will benefit Republicans.

“We gotta stop mail-in voting and the Republicans have to lead the charge. The Democrats want it because they have horrible policy. If you [don’t] have mail-in voting, you’re not going to have many Democrats get elected,” Trump said Monday during his Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “That’s bigger than anything having to do with redistricting, believe me.”

Trump’s attention has seemingly flitted back to the voting method after he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him Friday that the 2020 election was “rigged” due to vote-by-mail.

“He said: ‘Your election was rigged because you have mail-in voting,’” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity of Putin after the Friday summit in Alaska. “‘It’s impossible to have mail-in voting and have honest elections,’” he said, adding that Putin told him that no other country in the world has mail-in voting, a lie Trump regurgitated in his Truth Social post. 

Trump also vowed to get rid of voting machines, which are more accurate and cheaper than hand counting. 

Trump has condemned mail-in voting for years, with a brief retreat in 2024 following months of lobbying from his advisers that losing mail-in ballots could cost him the election. Republicans had also poured millions of dollars into coaxing their voters to trust vote-by-mail again — after embracing Trump’s 2020 conspiracy theories that demonized the practice — and saw tangible improvement in the 2024 election. Trump said in his Truth Social screed that he’ll lead the “movement” by way of an executive order.  

Trump signed a different executive order in March attempting a historic federal takeover of state-run elections. Among its mandates is that the U.S. Election Assistance Commission withhold federal funding from states that count ballots received after Election Day — a punishment that, if enacted, would befall close to 20 states (including Washington D.C.). Most of the order is currently blocked after a group of states filed a lawsuit in federal court. 

Donald Palmer, the Republican chair of the supposedly independent U.S. Election Assistance Commission, shares Trump’s mission, telling a House committee this spring: “There should be a deadline for absentee or mail ballots prior to Election Day, and then they should be returned by Election Day.” 

The Trump administration, though, isn’t alone in its attempt to restrict voting.

On the legal front, a Republican member of Congress and a couple presidential elector nominees — backed by the right-wing group Judicial Watch — are taking their quest to gain more control over state election practices to the Supreme Court. The case, which the Court will hear in October, will determine whether Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL) and the elector nominees have standing to challenge Illinois’ extended window for accepting ballots postmarked by Election Day. Two lower courts have found that they can’t bring the case, as they haven’t suffered an injury from the state’s policy.

The Republicans argue that the federally established Election Day preempts Illinois’ grace period to accept mail-in ballots, making Election Day the last day they can be received. The Supreme Court is only taking up the question of whether the candidates have standing to sue — but a decision in their favor would dramatically lower the bar for federal candidates to challenge state voting practices, and would almost certainly be followed by litigation challenging vote-by-mail.

Red states, too, are cracking down on their own vote-by-mail practices, Trump’s ire having seemingly trumped the concern that disenfranchising those who vote absentee — which includes old people and rural voters — will seriously hurt the Republican vote share. 

Kansas, North Dakota and Utah have all ended their vote-by-mail grace periods — in Kansas, over the veto of Gov. Laura Kelly (D).

The renewed hostilities come alongside another Trump effort to manipulate the midterm vote, as he pushes red states to carry out a highly unusual process of mid-decade redistricting — the better to eke out Republican gerrymanders that lead to safe red House seats. 

Trump isn’t bothering to hide his motives in either gambit; he thinks that vote-by-mail and the current constitution of the House map favor Democrats to take back power in the 2026 midterms, so he’s using executive, legal and state levers to cheat his way into an advantage.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Notable Replies

  2. It continues to baffle me that there are places where you have to go to a polling place to vote. In Washington state, we have been vote by mail for over two decades. We’re not going back. We have one of the highest voter participation rates in the country, and we will not bow down to Donald Trump’s bizarre attempts to interfere with our elections.

    Ironically, it was a Republican secretary of State who pushed this originally. I think he was motivated to get more people from Eastern Washington to vote, but regardless, he made it possible for more people to vote, and he protected that right, and Washington Secretary of State since, on both sides of the aisle, have protected our rights to vote, to fill out our ballot in our home, and to mail it back, or drop it off at the library.

  3. “If we don’t cheat, we can’t win.”
    – Every Rethugliklan’s mantra

  4. Avatar for jm917 jm917 says:

    Prediction: Trump and the GOP will try to use their failure to cancel vote-by-mail as their justification for suspending the 2026 elections.

  5. Avatar for 1gg 1gg says:

    What about the military and Americans who are temporarily living overseas?

