Trump Says He Would ‘Love’ To Release A Transcript Of His Call With Ukraine

US President Donald Trump gestures during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, south-west France on August 26, 2019. (Photo credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
September 22, 2019 5:47 pm
President Donald Trump said on Sunday afternoon that he’d “love” to release a transcript of his call in July with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Trump reportedly tried to pressure Zelensky into investigating Joe Biden.

“I’m going to talk about it,” Trump said, according to a press pool report. “I would love to do it but you have to be a little bit shy about doing it.”

Another pool report quoted Trump as promising to “make a determination about how to release it.”

“It was an absolutely perfect conversation,” he reportedly said. “The problem is when you’re speaking to foreign leader, you don’t want foreign leaders to feel they shouldn’t be speaking openly and good.”

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outright rejected suggestions to release the transcript, saying it would be “inappropriate” to do so.

A whistleblower’s complaint reportedly details how Trump pushed Zelensky to investigate his 2020 Democratic rival. However, the President claimed that “nothing was said that was in any way wrong” during the call.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
