Trump Didn’t See The Huge London Protests, So They Clearly Didn’t Happen

President Trump on Tuesday said it was “fake news” that there were mass protests in the city of London against his state visit because he didn’t see them happening.

“We left the prime minister, the queen, the royal family, there were thousands of people on the streets cheering and even coming over today there were thousands of people cheering,” he said during his press conference with outgoing United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday.

“And then I heard that there were protests. I said where are the protests? I don’t see any protests. I did see a protest today when I came, very small. A lot of it is fake news, I hate to say,” he continued. “You saw the people waving the American flag, waving your flag. It was tremendous spirit and love. There was great love. It was an alliance. I didn’t see the protesters until just a little while ago and it was a very, very small group of people put in for political reasons. So it was fake news. Thank you.”

Despite Trump’s denials, Brits went all out to protest the President’s visit, using more creative antics than those employed during his last visit.