Latest
8 mins ago
Trump Has Rare Moment Of Self-Awareness At UK Presser: ‘I Don’t Like Critics’
26 mins ago
Gillibrand Hits Fox News After Town Hall: Has To Be ‘Responsible For Truth And Fact’
AYLESBURY, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a joint press conference at Chequers on July 13, 2018 in Aylesbury, England. US President, Donald Trump, held bi-lateral talks with British Prime Minister, Theresa May at her grace-and-favour country residence, Chequers. Earlier British newspaper, The Sun, revealed criticisms of Theresa May and her Brexit policy made by President Trump in an exclusive interview. Later today The President and First Lady will join Her Majesty for tea at Windosr Castle. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
45 mins ago
WATCH LIVE: Trump And British PM Theresa May Hold Press Conference
news

Trump Didn’t See The Huge London Protests, So They Clearly Didn’t Happen

AFP/Getty Images
By
June 4, 2019 9:41 am

President Trump on Tuesday said it was “fake news” that there were mass protests in the city of London against his state visit because he didn’t see them happening.

“We left the prime minister, the queen, the royal family, there were thousands of people on the streets cheering and even coming over today there were thousands of people cheering,” he said during his press conference with outgoing United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday. 

“And then I heard that there were protests. I said where are the protests? I don’t see any protests. I did see a protest today when I came, very small. A lot of it is fake news, I hate to say,” he continued. “You saw the people waving the American flag, waving your flag. It was tremendous spirit and love. There was great love. It was an alliance. I didn’t see the protesters until just a little while ago and it was a very, very small group of people put in for political reasons. So it was fake news. Thank you.”

Despite Trump’s denials, Brits went all out to protest the President’s visit, using more creative antics than those employed during his last visit.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: