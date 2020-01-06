Trump Tells Limbaugh: ‘Even I Was Impressed With How Clean I Am’

Amid the controversy surrounding his authorization of the strike that killed top Iranian military official Qasem Soleimani, President Trump made time to rail against Democrats for impeaching him.

According to a Washington Post report Monday afternoon, Trump maintained his typical talking point of the impeachment process being a “hoax” and argued that the Russia probe led by former special counsel Robert Mueller demonstrated that Democrats found “nothing” that incriminated him, during an appearance on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show.

Trump then touted to Limbaugh that “even I was impressed with how clean I am,” according to the Post.

The President, clearly perturbed by the House’s delay in sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, also accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and other House Democrats of trying to “illegally” sabotage the 2020 election by withholding the articles of impeachment.

“I think what they’re trying to do is affect the election, illegally,” Trump said, according to the Post. “They are a joke. They are not crimes. There is nothing there. They found nothing.”

Trump added that the Democrats “created a situation that was false, that was fraudulent, and then they investigated the false, fraudulent situation.”

On Sunday, Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC) vowed to help Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) revise the Senate’s rules on impeachment trials if Pelosi fails to hand over the two articles of impeachment against Trump this week.

Last week, McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made their differences clear on the Senate floor on how they would like to handle the delivery of articles of impeachment from the House. While Schumer has said that he wants the Senate’s trial to include testimony from additional witnesses that weren’t brought before the House during its inquiry as well as documents that the White House has not provided, McConnell argued that the Senate should hold off until after White House attorneys and impeachment managers give their opening testimony on the Senate floor to decide on witnesses.