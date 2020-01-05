Graham Pushes For Change In Senate Rules To Ensure Quick Impeachment Trial

Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pledged on Sunday to help Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) change the Senate’s rules on impeachment trials if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) doesn’t hand over the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump this week.

“The sooner this trial is over, the better for the American people,” said Graham, who told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo that he wanted the trial done by the end of January.

“And so what I would do, if she continues to refuse the send the articles as required by the Constitution, I would work with Senator McConnell to change the rules of the Senate so we could start the trial without her if necessary,” he continued.

“How soon will you move to change the rules of the Senate?” Bartiromo asked.

“Days, not weeks,” the Republican replied. “What she’s doing is bad for the country. It’s bad for the Senate. It keeps us from getting on with the business of the American people.”

Graham said he aims to start the trial “in the next coming days.”

“If we don’t get the articles this week, then we need to take matters into our own hands and change the rules, deem them to be delivered to the Senate so we can start the trial, invite the House over to participate if they would like,” he said. “If they don’t come, dismiss the case and get on with governing the country.”

Pelosi has been withholding the articles from the Senate since Trump was impeached on December 18. Amid the holdup, the Democratic leader has repeatedly pushed McConnell to allow witnesses in the impeachment trial, but she has not openly threatened to use the articles as leverage for her demand.

Both McConnell and Graham have blatantly admitted that they have no interest in maintaining impartiality in the trial and that they’re aiming to help Trump in the Senate’s impeachment proceedings.

Watch Graham below: