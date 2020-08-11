Trump Absurdly Claims Americans Will Have To Learn Chinese If Biden Wins

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 06: President Donald Trump stops to talk to reporters as he departs the White House for a trip to Ohio where he will visit a Whirlpool factory on August 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. After the visit to the factory he will attend a fundraising reception and then head to his properties in New Jersey for the weekend. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Donald Trump
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 06: U.S. President Donald Trump stops to talk to reporters as he departs the White House for a trip to Ohio where he will visit a Whirlpool factory on August 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. After t... WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 06: U.S. President Donald Trump stops to talk to reporters as he departs the White House for a trip to Ohio where he will visit a Whirlpool factory on August 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. After the visit to the factory he will attend a fundraising reception and then head to his properties in New Jersey for the weekend. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 11, 2020 1:05 p.m.

President Trump piled onto his ongoing tear against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday morning by baselessly claiming that Americans will be forced to learn Chinese if the former VP wins the election.

During an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday morning, Trump repeatedly referred to the coronavirus as the “China virus” and “China plague” before claiming that the country will “own” the U.S. if he doesn’t win the November election.

“Look, China will own the United States if this election is lost by Donald Trump,” Trump said. “If I don’t win the election, China will own the United States.”

The President then audaciously claimed, without evidence, that Americans will “have to learn to speak Chinese” in the aftermath of Biden’s win.

When Hewitt attempted to ask Trump about whether Hunter Biden will come up during presidential debates against the former VP, the President reiterated his absurd claim that Americans would have to learn Chinese “fast” if Biden wins because China will “own the United States.”

Biden campaign director of rapid response Andrew Bates told TPM in a statement on Tuesday that Trump is “the weakest president in American history with respect to China.”

Bates slammed Trump over his downplaying the threat of the coronavirus and argued that Trump is at fault for diminishing the U.S.’s position against China.

“He has hurt our alliances, left a vacuum in the world for China to fill, offered support for concentration camps, prostrated himself to ask for a re-election bailout, and leveled the strong economy we left him,” Bates said. “That is precisely why numerous Chinese officials are openly pulling for Donald Trump to win, and why the American people absolutely can’t afford that outcome.”

In another Tuesday morning interview that aired on Fox Sports Radio, Trump tore into Biden amid speculation that Biden will announce his vice presidential pick midweek. The President suggested that men may be “insulted” if Biden followed through on his commitment to choosing a woman as his running mate.

“He said that and, you know, some people would say that men are insulted by that,” Trump said on Fox Sports Radio. “And some people would say it’s fine. I don’t know.”

Listen to Trump’s remarks here.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
