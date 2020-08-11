Latest
34 mins ago
Trump Claims He Wouldn’t Have Called For Obama To Resign In His Shoes Amid Staggering COVID Death Toll
15 hours ago
Trump Briefly Ushered Out Of Presser By Secret Service After Shots Fired Near WH
16 hours ago
Sasse Posts Interoffice-Like Memo To Defend His Criticism Of Trump’s Executive Actions

Biden Expected To Announce VP Pick Midweek

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 3, 2020: Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden meets California voters at the famous Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday March 3, 2020. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 3, 2020: Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden meets California voters at the famous Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles, California on Tue... LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 3, 2020: Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden meets California voters at the famous Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday March 3, 2020. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 11, 2020 8:53 a.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is planning an announcement of his vice presidential pick midweek, people briefed on the selection process said on Monday.

The New York Times reported that people briefed on the selection process had confirmed that a four-member committee responsible for helping Biden screen his potential running mates has completed its work and disbanded. 

Biden allies told the Times that in the quickly dwindling days ahead of the Democratic National Convention, there is little left aside from Biden making up his mind.

Biden could announce his decision as soon as Tuesday, though according to the Times more Democrats expect the decision to be made public on Wednesday.

The former vice president, previously said that he would announce his decision by the first week of August and that deadline was later pushed back after reports that Biden allies had urged the candidate to make an announcement after August 10, within just one week of the party’s convention.

Biden has spoken with the vice-presidential candidates through a combination of in-person sessions and remote meetings over the last few weeks. Over the weekend, the AP reported that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) had flown to Baltimore on August 2  in the first known example of an in-person screening session for the job.

Along with Whitmer, some of the strongest competitors for the slot have been Senators Kamala Harris (CA) and Elizabeth Warren (MA) as well as Susan Rice, former national security adviser to President Barack Obama. Biden and his team have also closely considered Senator Tammy Duckworth (IL) Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (NM) and Representatives Karen Bass (CA) and Val Demings (FL).

All of them were interviewed by Mr. Biden’s search team, a panel of advisers and party luminaries informally led by former Senator Christopher J. Dodd of Connecticut.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30