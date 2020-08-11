Biden Expected To Announce VP Pick Midweek

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is planning an announcement of his vice presidential pick midweek, people briefed on the selection process said on Monday.

The New York Times reported that people briefed on the selection process had confirmed that a four-member committee responsible for helping Biden screen his potential running mates has completed its work and disbanded.

Biden allies told the Times that in the quickly dwindling days ahead of the Democratic National Convention, there is little left aside from Biden making up his mind.

Biden could announce his decision as soon as Tuesday, though according to the Times more Democrats expect the decision to be made public on Wednesday.

The former vice president, previously said that he would announce his decision by the first week of August and that deadline was later pushed back after reports that Biden allies had urged the candidate to make an announcement after August 10, within just one week of the party’s convention.

Biden has spoken with the vice-presidential candidates through a combination of in-person sessions and remote meetings over the last few weeks. Over the weekend, the AP reported that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) had flown to Baltimore on August 2 in the first known example of an in-person screening session for the job.

Along with Whitmer, some of the strongest competitors for the slot have been Senators Kamala Harris (CA) and Elizabeth Warren (MA) as well as Susan Rice, former national security adviser to President Barack Obama. Biden and his team have also closely considered Senator Tammy Duckworth (IL) Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (NM) and Representatives Karen Bass (CA) and Val Demings (FL).

All of them were interviewed by Mr. Biden’s search team, a panel of advisers and party luminaries informally led by former Senator Christopher J. Dodd of Connecticut.