Trump Lawyer Ordered To Appear Before Special Grand Jury Probing Election Steal Scheme

A judge in Colorado ordered Jenna Ellis, former legal adviser for former President Trump’s campaign, to appear before a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia that is investigating election steal efforts by Trump and his allies in the battleground state.

Judge Gregory Lammons in Fort Collins, Colorado, issued the decision Tuesday after holding a hearing in response to a request from Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the grand jury’s probe, to compel testimony from Ellis.

Fulton County investigators subpoenaed Ellis for testimony before the grand jury on Aug. 25. Prosecutors have reportedly purchased plane tickets and booked a hotel reservation in preparation for Ellis’ testimony, the Associated Press reported. However, investigators have offered a range of other dates in which she could make her appearance, Dawn Downs, a lawyer in the Larimer County district attorney’s office, said during Tuesday’s hearing, according to CNN.

During the hearing, Will Wooten, a lawyer in the Fulton County district attorney’s office, argued that Ellis’ testimony was “material” and “necessary” to the special grand jury’s probe, CNN reported.

Per CNN:

Wooten said the investigation had five areas of interest in seeking her testimony: investigators’ belief that she was involved in planning hearings before Georgia lawmakers where Trump allies pushed claims of mass election fraud; legal memos Ellis authored advising that then-Vice President Mike Pence could disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s win; her social media posts promoting election fraud claims; her participation in media interviews where she made those allegations; and any “unique knowledge” she would have about how Trump’s associates were coordinating.

Ellis reportedly made an appearance virtually at the hearing, but did not testify. Ellis was given permission to attend virtually after she said in a court filing that she had travel plans in Missouri, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC, this week.

Lammons reportedly pointed out that Ellis’ travels to the East Coast put her in closer proximity to Georgia than if she was coming from Colorado.

The special grand jury’s investigation that began last year was prompted by an infamous phone call between the then-President and Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger (R) in Jan. 2021. During the call, Trump suggested Raffensperger “find” nonexistent votes to overturn his defeat in the state.

The investigation has since expanded to include examining an unsuccessful scheme to use a slate of fake electors to overturn Biden’s victory in the battleground state.

Last month, Willis filed petitions to compel testimony from seven Trump associates and advisers, which include Ellis, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Ellis was also among the key players in Trump’s orbit who were subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 Select Committee earlier this year. In addition to Ellis, subpoenas were also issued to Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn.