Latest
at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC.
3 hours ago
Hunter Biden Reaches Plea Deal On Three Federal Charges
4 hours ago
Cannon Signals Trump To Get Speedy Trial, For Now
5 hours ago
Why the 9/11 Families Are So Angry With the PGA Tour

Trump Keeps Making Very Public Admissions About His Own Actions In Mar-a-Lago Case

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 13: Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster following his appearance in a Miami court on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Tru... BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 13: Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster following his appearance in a Miami court on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump appeared in court in Miami to answer a 37-count indictment that alleges he willfully retained classified documents after he left office and refused to return them. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 20, 2023 11:25 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Former President Donald Trump continued to dig his own grave during an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, when he all but confessed to knowingly and deliberately obstructing and withholding records he was ordered to turn in to the Justice Department.

“They said, ‘could you give us the documents back?’ … And then they said — went to DOJ to subpoena you to get them back,” Baier outlined to Trump during the interview that aired on Monday.

“Why not just hand them over then?” Baier asked.

“Because I had boxes. I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal things out. I don’t want to hand that over to NARA yet. And I was very busy as you’ve sort of seen,” Trump responded.

Baier then followed up, saying that according to the indictment, Trump directed his aide to move the documents to other locations “after telling your lawyers to say you’ve fully complied with the subpoena when you hadn’t.”

“But before I send boxes over, I have to take my things out,” Trump told Baier. “These boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things. Golf shirts, clothing, pants, shoes. There were many things.”

Trump — who often goes on these lengthy, public and, at times, incriminating rants on TV and social media platforms — made similar admissions last week, though Monday’s interview was his fullest response yet to his indictment in the classified records case earlier this month.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who will be overseeing the case, set a preliminary trial date for Aug. 14 in a Tuesday morning order, moving the case another step forward and signaling a speedy trial — at least for now. The date is likely to be delayed as the Justice Department prosecutors and Trump’s defense team argue over the abundance of classified documents that Trump hoarded in his Florida estate.

On Thursday, Judge Cannon also ordered all attorneys working the case to contact the DOJ about obtaining security clearances by June 20. 

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS’ Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: